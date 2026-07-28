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Community Event: Summer of Participatory Planning and Visioning

Community Event: Summer of Participatory Planning and Visioning

Join Public Design Agency and UNM School of Architecture and Planning students for interactive design workshops open to all ages. Your ideas will directly shape SITE SANTA FE's visitor experience for years to come.
Not able to join us in person? Fill out the survey online!

TAKE THE SURVEY: https://imjoolia.github.io/PDA-SITE-SURVEY/index.html

Hosted by Public Design Agency (PDA) and UNM Design Planning and Assistance Center (DPAC)

SITE Santa Fe
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org