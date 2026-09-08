Donkeysaddle Projects works toward building a liberated world free from state violence in all its manifestations. We provide entry points into this movement work and nurture deep and sustained engagement by integrating political education, organizing and advocacy, and art/storytelling.

Events:

- A talk on Donkeysaddle’s history and methodology. Experimental Theater, CFA

(UNM), Sept 10, 5:30-7. Free

- A screening of the two movies (Severed and There is a Field), with conversation afterward. Sept 12, 1-3, Guild Cinema. Tickets sliding scale, $8 suggested donation. No one turned away for lack of funds.

These films are about Palestine, and promote common-cause among diverse movements seeking honesty, redress, and ways forward. From the Donkeysaddle Projects Website:

Through our art/storytelling, we…

partner with impacted families to share their truths.expose state violence, injustice, and their impact.amplify narratives of resistance and create space for healing.nurture radical imagination of the world we deserve.

The screenings are followed by an interactive workshop (“Solidarity Against State Violence"). Free; contact eehn@unm.edu (Erik Ehn) to reserve space.