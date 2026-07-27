Eric Dozier Concert: Musical Journeys to Racial Justice

Eric Dozier, Blues, Soul and Gospel Singer from Pensacola, Florida will visit Albuquerque to share his gifts of uniting diverse cultures through music. He will take us on a journey through American History to learn about how African American Music has evolved and invite the audience to participate in singing and call and response throughout the journey. Aug. 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 6801 Lomas Blvd NE. $20 online and $25 at the door. Here is the link https://raceamityproject.betterworld.org/events/eric-doziers-musical-journeys-ra