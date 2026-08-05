Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña: TABLAO
Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña: TABLAO
Experience Flamenco in its most authentic form, up close and personal. Located inside a historic Route 66 venue, this evening performance will be a night to remember. Sit close enough to feel the stage vibrate with fast footwork, immerse yourself in the soulful, passionate energy, and be taken away by the "duende" or magic of the dance and music.
Flamenco Works, Inc
$50-$100
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flamenco Works, Inc.
5055036040
amalyah@flamencoworks.org
Artist Group Info
Jesus Munoz
amalyah@flamencoworks.org