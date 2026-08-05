© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña: TABLAO

Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña: TABLAO

Experience Flamenco in its most authentic form, up close and personal. Located inside a historic Route 66 venue, this evening performance will be a night to remember. Sit close enough to feel the stage vibrate with fast footwork, immerse yourself in the soulful, passionate energy, and be taken away by the "duende" or magic of the dance and music.

Flamenco Works, Inc
$50-$100
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flamenco Works, Inc.
5055036040
amalyah@flamencoworks.org
www.flamencoworks.org

Artist Group Info

Jesus Munoz
amalyah@flamencoworks.org
www.jesusmunozflamenco.com
Flamenco Works, Inc
506 Central Ave
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
https://www.flamencoworks.org/