First Fridays at The Harwood

Join us from 4pm to 7pm the first Friday of every month for pay-what-you-wish extended hours at the museum!

This First Friday will feature a very special in-gallery listening session with Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros artist Santino Gonzales. Take the time to experience Santino’s album Holy Dirt while immersed in his installation.

Holy Dirt is an album about remembering and preservation. Through loop-based guitars, fractured synthesizers, and handmade field recordings captured in Los Lunas from 2020-2026, Tino soundtracks a subterranean road trip where memories and melodies blur with the sounds of home. Join the artist for a special listening program to hear the recently released, limited edition 12” vinyl album, published by Deep Time Press.

The album runs approximately 40 mins and will play continuously throughout the evening beginning at 4:00pm.

Visitors can also join us for an exhibition tour of Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros at 5:30pm.