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Free Intro: Start to Finish, Build Your Business with AI (Live on Zoom)

Free Intro: Start to Finish, Build Your Business with AI (Live on Zoom)

Want to build a business from start to finish with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)? Join SteadfastIQ's free 40-minute live intro on Zoom, taught by an experienced industry expert. Beginners welcome, no experience needed.

We'll walk through every stage of building a business with AI:
- Market research: use AI to size up your market, customers and competitors
- Site development: build your website quickly with AI tools
- Marketing: create posts, ads and promo content with AI
- Implementation: put your plan into action with AI-powered workflows
- App building: build a simple app for your business with AI, no coding needed

Includes a live demo and time for questions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov 13 - Dec 19, 2026, 4:00-4:40 PM ET. Additional 7:00 PM ET sessions are also offered on the same days.
Where: Online on Zoom. Your link is emailed after you register.
Cost: Free
Register: https://steadfastiq.com/#register
Contact: hello@steadfastiq.com, 859-466-0813

Optional: if you'd like to go deeper afterward, paid live classes are available. The intro stands on its own.

This is an educational program. No income or business results are promised.

Online via Zoom
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SteadfastIQ
859-466-0813
hello@steadfastiq.com
https://steadfastiq.com
Online via Zoom