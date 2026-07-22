Join us at the Global Congress on Addiction Medicine, Behavioral Health & Psychiatric Research is a Hybrid Event taking place on October 15–16, 2026, in Paris, France. Centered on the theme "From Brain to Behaviour: Advancing Integrated Care in Addiction and Mental Health,” this global forum brings together leading experts to discuss the latest developments in behavioral health, psychiatric research and addiction treatment. Designed for psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction specialists, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals, the conference provides a timely platform for sharing insights, innovative approaches, and impactful clinical findings.