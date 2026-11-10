The University of New Mexico welcomes students, families and alumni back to campus for its annual Hanging of the Greens on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. The long-standing tradition is one of UNM’s most beloved holiday events, drawing hundreds to campus for an evening lit by thousands of luminarias.

Attendees can start the night with hot chocolate and biscochitos before joining Santa and Mrs. Claus, Lobo Louie and Lucy, and a team of elves for caroling across campus. The group will make its way to University House, where they will present UNM President Goldstein with a holiday wreath.

As the procession moves through campus, visitors will take in the glow of luminarias lining sidewalks, courtyards and historic buildings — an annual hallmark that transforms UNM into a warm, orange-lit scene for the holidays.

After the wreath presentation, carolers will continue to Hodgin Hall Alumni Center for the President’s Posole Reception, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the community.

Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children’s book to place under the tree at Hodgin Hall. All donated books will support young patients at UNM Children’s Hospital.

The Hanging of the Greens dates back to the 1930s, when Lena C. Clauve, a former UNM student and dean of women, helped establish the tradition. Students originally gathered greenery from the Sandia Mountains to decorate what is now the Student Union Building. Over the decades, the celebration has grown into one of the university’s signature winter events.