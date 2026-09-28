Here is How - Knowledge Exchange Festival
Here is How - Knowledge Exchange Festival
Coordinated by apparatus in partnership with RELAY Santa Fe, "Here Is How" is a street-side knowledge exchange festival and block party centering street-level skill-sharing, mutual aid, and creative solidarity. Attendees gather single-page, practical "How-To" guides from local organizations, creators, and neighbors, binding them into a custom, hand-bound community resource handbook at an on-site station. Features live music, workshops, food vendors, community forums, and an evening dance party.
RELAY Santa Fe
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
apparatus
5053101007
ohhey@apparatuscollective.net
RELAY Santa Fe
2873 All Trades Rd, Studio BSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
admin@relaysantafe.org