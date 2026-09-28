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Here is How - Knowledge Exchange Festival

Here is How - Knowledge Exchange Festival

Coordinated by apparatus in partnership with RELAY Santa Fe, "Here Is How" is a street-side knowledge exchange festival and block party centering street-level skill-sharing, mutual aid, and creative solidarity. Attendees gather single-page, practical "How-To" guides from local organizations, creators, and neighbors, binding them into a custom, hand-bound community resource handbook at an on-site station. Features live music, workshops, food vendors, community forums, and an evening dance party.

RELAY Santa Fe
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

apparatus
5053101007
ohhey@apparatuscollective.net
https://www.here-is-how.info/
RELAY Santa Fe
2873 All Trades Rd, Studio B
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
admin@relaysantafe.org
https://www.relaysantafe.org