Hues of the Blues with Zenobia and Chris Dracup

Join us at Babydoll's House of Jazz & Blues! Starting on Thursday, May 7th from 6-10 p.m. Hues of the Blues with Zenobia. Join the trio of singer, songwriter, arranger, recording artist and actor, Zenobia, as she performs some of her favorite classic Blues songs and originals, while she regales you with snippets of her storied career.

Chris Dracup is a lifelong New Mexico songwriter, guitarist, performer and a true original. Inducted into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame in 2024, he also produces the “Enchantment Guitars Blues Under The Stars” summer concert series. Over his career, Chris has shared the stage with many of the music world’s top names, including opening for Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Johnny Lang, Joe Walsh, Leon Russell, Shuggie Otis and many more.

Babydoll’s House of Jazz & Blues is an intimate refuge for those who savor the art of live music and the seduction of atmosphere. Every element, from sound, light, scent, and texture, is crafted with intention, creating a space that feels both refined and inviting. In the early onset of the evening, the room hums with the warmth of live jazz and blues. And as the night deepens, the mood shifts and the space transforms into a sophisticated nightclub with dancing to the timeless funk and soul of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, so don't forget your dancing shoes! Make it a night to remember! Enjoy our wonderful selection of original handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. They are all crafted by the very talented Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, Jessica O'Brien.

Wondering where to eat before the show? We've got you covered! Located in the courtyard with Babydoll's, you can treat your party to a delicious dinner at Park Square Market, an upscale urban food court (from the makers of Sawmill Market) showcasing the best of local culinary talent. Running short on time? Yes, you are welcome to bring your meal into the club, but due to Local Health Codes, only food from vendors in the market are allowed. There's plenty of free covered parking. Go to parksquaremarketabq.com for more information.