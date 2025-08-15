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Malinxe: Screening + Artist Talk

Malinxe: Screening + Artist Talk

Autumn Chacon’s experimental noise opera returns this summer
Join us for a screening of MALINXE, whose New Mexico debut was performed outdoors as part of the 12th SITE SANTA FE International: Once Within a Time. This screening is an opportunity to finally experience the haunting, multilayered performance—the first time for most of our audience, as the original live shows were immediately sold out. Artist Autumn Chacon (Diné – Navajo/Chicana) will participate in a discussion with SITE SANTA FE Curator Brandee Caoba after the screening.

In an original opera, Autumn Chacon and Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache) examine La Malinche, the real Nahua woman deemed the mother of modern Mexican people. Her complex story is often equated with that of La Llorona, or “the weeping woman.” In this interpretation, “Malinxe” embodies a contemporary woman who submerges into La Llorona’s dangerous realm and must make transformative decisions to save her spirit from continuing down the destructive path of La Llorona.

SITE Santa Fe
0-10
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org