N4Arts Hosts: Farm to Easel

The N4Arts Workforce Training Center and the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy are excited to host Farm to Easel at the North Fourth Art Center. This summer series is highlighting hand-made items from our art programs, including fresh produce and other farm goods.

Our Honey Badger Coffee Trolley, along with local vendors, food trucks, games, and live music will set the scene for this exciting community event. Inside the art center will be an exhibit showing art made by our staff, as well as several art activities for everyone to enjoy. A great introduction to our center, this recurring event is also an opportunity for our participants with developmental disabilities to engage with the public in a meaningful way, which is crucial to the work we do.

The second in a three-part summer series, Farm to Easel has already made an impact in the North Valley community. Bringing together small businesses, neighbors, families and other resources has been exciting for everyone at N4Arts, all with the hope of expanding accessibility in the arts.

As part of our larger vision of creating work-force training opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, we are also working closely with 3 Sisters Kitchen, Albuquerque Florist, Cutbow Coffee, Red Shovel and more.

Join us as we celebrate art, agriculture and accessibility on Sunday 7/26 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107.