One Time: An Homage to John Trudell and Jesse Ed Davis
One Time: An Homage to John Trudell and Jesse Ed Davis
Through music, spoken word, and storytelling, this event celebrates the enduring legacies of John Trudell and Jesse Ed Davis, two visionary Indigenous artists whose voices continue to resonate across generations. The performance intertwines Trudell's fearless poetry, uncompromising intellect, and profound call to our shared humanity with the soulful brilliance of Davis, the legendary guitarist whose artistry united technical mastery and extraordinary musical expression.
More than a tribute, One Time is an intimate journey into the transformative power of art, resilience, and spirit.
Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), Black Box Theater
83 Avan Nu Po Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
The Black Box Theater is located inside the Performing Arts and Fitness Center at IAIA