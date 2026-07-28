One Time: An Homage to John Trudell and Jesse Ed Davis

Through music, spoken word, and storytelling, this event celebrates the enduring legacies of John Trudell and Jesse Ed Davis, two visionary Indigenous artists whose voices continue to resonate across generations. The performance intertwines Trudell's fearless poetry, uncompromising intellect, and profound call to our shared humanity with the soulful brilliance of Davis, the legendary guitarist whose artistry united technical mastery and extraordinary musical expression.

More than a tribute, One Time is an intimate journey into the transformative power of art, resilience, and spirit.

Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), Black Box Theater

83 Avan Nu Po Road

Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508

The Black Box Theater is located inside the Performing Arts and Fitness Center at IAIA