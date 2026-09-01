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People's Festival of Art & Culture

People's Festival of Art & Culture

In the historic Railroad District in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the People's Festival of Art & Culture will feature nearly 100 booths from local artists and crafters with their handmade items; live music; food trucks and more in a street festival setting. A collaborative effort including MainStreet de Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Arts Council, Las Vegas First, and the City of Las Vegas.

Railroad Avenue
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MainStreet de Las Vegas
505-582-3684
brightpath12@gmail.com
https://www.mainstreetdelasvegas.org/

Artist Group Info

leotabrigida@gmail.com
Railroad Avenue