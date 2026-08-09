Re-Earthing Futures Family Festival at Rio Fernando Park

Harwood Museum of Art and Taos Land Trust are teaming up with several collaborators to celebrate Northern New Mexican land traditions including adobe construction, seed saving, textile production and animal husbandry at Rio Fernando Park. This FREE all-ages event will be the culmination of a series of adobe festivals happening across Taos Elementary Schools. Student’s adobe bricks will be brought together to assemble a community seed library for Rio Fernando Park’s new children’s garden, with support from the UNM-Taos Construction Program and the TLC Youth Conservation Corps. The event will include live music by the Arellano Brothers, a community meal, the grand opening of the KINnection Children’s Garden, horno cooking with Henrietta Gomez, sheep shearing demonstrations with La Paysanne Farms, farm stands, a seed saving workshop, storytelling, weaving and spinning.

Image: Courtesy of Taos Land Trust. Photo by Jim O’Donnell.