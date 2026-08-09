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San Luis Valley Day Trip

San Luis Valley Day Trip

Join expert guide and 10th generation San Luis Valley native, Sandra Ortega, for an exciting tour of contemporary and historic adobe structures across Colorado’s San Luis Valley. Ticket includes all admission fees, guide fees, and box lunch. Guests are responsible for their own transportation.

*Please Note: This is an off-site event, meet at Harwood Museum of Art if you would like to leave as a group caravan to this off-site location. Call ahead for details.

Image: Courtesy of Sandra Ortega.

Harwood Museum of Art
$60, $75
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/