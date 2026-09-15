City of Socorro and New Mexico Tech jointly sponsor this two-day free music and arts festival

SOCORRO, N.M. – Country, oldies, rock, Spanish, bluegrass – a wide variety of singers, instrumentalists, and bands will take the stage Friday and Saturday Oct. 9-10 for SocorroFest. The annual free two-day music festival will host performances on three stages – the historic Socorro Plaza, Capitol Bar & Brewery and Box Canyon Brewing Company. The City of Socorro, New Mexico Tech and its Performing Arts Series (NMTPAS) sponsor SocorroFest to entertain and delight residents, students, tourists, and music enthusiasts of all ages.

Everyone is invited to attend the free all-ages festival, which will include the Free State of Socorro Passport Booth, a kids’ corner, jump balloons and mining for minerals. Food trucks selling burritos, burgers, ice cream, sandwiches and more will be available as well as arts vendors, including many from the Socorro Farmers Market.

Three music stages – at the historic plaza, the Capitol Bar and Box Canyon Brewing Company -- will feature performers from 6 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and noon to 12 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Two breweries -- Capitol Bar and Brewery and Box Canyon Brewing Company-- and one winery – Black’s Smuggler Winery – will provide spirits in the Beer and Wine Tent. On Friday night, a $35 special bundle offer will include a T-Shirt, Commemorative Glass and entry into the Spirits Tent for both Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, entry to the Spirit Tent is $10 (includes a glass).

The headliner's for this year’s SocorroFest are Gonzalo & Almost Folsom. Almost Folsom (6-7:30pm) is a high-energy, electrifying touring show honoring the legendary country rockabilly icon Johnny Cash. Headlined by Brian "King" B. Hauser as "The Man in Black" alongside Jaime Hauser as June Carter, the performance recreates Cash's distinctive booming vocals, stage presence, and timeless musical catalog. Gonzalo was born and raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He has earned his place in New Mexico Music due to hits from his first CD, “Adolorido,” released in 2001. His second CD, “Mil Copas,” was released in 2002 and surpassed the sales of his first CD. In 2003, he released a Cumbia single that brought to the New Mexico Music scene his most popular song, “Sin Sal Ni Limon.” Gonzalo released a Greatest Hits CD in April of 2010. Gonzalo has received 6 Los 15 Grandes De Nuevo Mexico Awards and 24 New Mexico Hispano Music Awards. He owns and operates the music production company, The New Mexico Music Factory, located in Taos.

Many of Socorro’s local bands will be featured at the music festival. Highlights include The Big River Band (formerly Suavecito) on Friday night at the plaza, and on Saturday Sacrilicious (one of Socorro's newest bands featuring Heather & James Kovach, Ben & Val Thomas), J-Guys Blues, and Rio Grand Voodoo Band before Almost Folsom and Gonzalo.

Check our website for the rest of the information at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/

