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Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh

Visiting Artist Lecture: Andy Van Dinh

Andy Van Dinh (b. 1988 Calgary, Alberta) is a New York-based artist whose large-format drawings, multidimensional installations, and textile pieces construct alternate realms to explore the displacement and inherited histories of the contemporary diaspora. Deeply influenced by his mother’s work as a seamstress, his practice frequently incorporates materials such as carbon transfer paper, graphite, clothing patterns, and embroidery to create fictional family shields and intricate visual narratives.

NMSU Art Department
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU Art Department

Artist Group Info

Andy Van Dinh
www.andyvandinh.com
NMSU Art Department
1308 E University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
5756461705
artdept@nmsu.edu
artdepartment.nmsu.edu