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WBCN: The Airwaves Belonged to the People (w/ Live Music)

WBCN: The Airwaves Belonged to the People (w/ Live Music)

See a new documentary about widely-influential Boston radio station WBCN-FM, home to a hotbed of countercultural activity in the 1960s and 70s. The film, directed by Peabody Award winner Bill Lichtenstein, unearths rare footage David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda. Arrive at 6pm for music from Jake Montiel of Free Range Buddhas.

Sky Cinema Midtown
10-12
05:45 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
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Artist Group Info

Jake Montiel
Sky Cinema Midtown
1020 Midtown Calle Central
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
505-477-0005
https://midtown.skycinemas.com/?page=movie&amp;id=VC003269