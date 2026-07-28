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Workshop: Wendy Comics by Walter Scott (ages 21+)

Workshop: Wendy Comics by Walter Scott (ages 21+)

SITE SANTA FE invites you to tell a story about the messiest version of yourself in our adults-only comic strip workshop (we’ll keep it rated PG)!

Here’s your chance to express your confused, ambitious, self-defeating, shame-filled, anxiety-riddled, knee-jerk self-destructive, pleasure-seeking, anti-hero self in artistic form.

Based on Walter Scott's cult graphic novel series, Wendy, which chronicles the exploits of his alter ego (the titular Wendy), our open table workshop will offer prompts and materials to inspire stories of you at your worst— with a twist of redemption offering an opportunity to showcase you at your very best.

Walter Scott’s Wendy comics are featured in Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969, curated by Candice Hopkins and presented at SITE SANTA FE, June 5–September 7, 2026.

Enjoy art-making with a glass of wine, beer, and a slice of cheese. This workshop is led by Kate Lee, SITE SANTA FE’s Director of Creativity & Learning.

This event is open to people ages 21+ only

SITE Santa Fe
0-15
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org