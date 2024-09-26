© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State lawmakers hear the case for legal psilocybin

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:19 PM MDT
Psilocybin is the active component in magic mushrooms. A panel of experts presented lawmakers with the benefits and therapeutical uses for psilocybin on Wednesday. They say lawmakers would have several options from decriminalization, to full regulation if they choose to allow the drug in New Mexico.
Cannabis Pictures
/
Flickr
Psilocybin is the active component in magic mushrooms. A panel of experts presented lawmakers with the benefits and therapeutical uses for psilocybin on Wednesday. They say lawmakers would have several options from decriminalization, to full regulation if they choose to allow the drug in New Mexico.

A panel of experts on psilocybin, the active drug in magic mushrooms, presented to state lawmakers Wednesday on the potential benefits of therapeutic use of the drug. They said lawmakers have several options if they choose to allow the drug’s use in the Land of Enchantment.

Cities across the country, and now even entire states like Colorado and Oregon, have allowed psilocybin use in one form or another, exploring possible benefits for conditions like substance use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and particularly depression, according to the American Psychological Association.

Dr. Gary French, medical director of the state’s medical cannabis program, was one of the presenters who spoke to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. He says several studies have shown psilocybin to be effective in combating depression for up to six months when combined with therapy.

“if you think about daily dosing of an antidepressant and all the side effects that happens with that, and if we are able to transition a patient to two therapy sessions and some good psychotherapy afterward,” he said, “you're talking a great return on investment.”

But it’s not as easy as simply allowing prescriptions.

Psilocybin is still a schedule 1 drug underneath federal law. Though, several studies have shown enough evidence of the drug’s effectiveness, and the FDA has given it breakthrough status, fast-tracking it for approval.

But faster doesn’t necessarily mean fast, and French said he estimates approval would come around 2027.

“We'd sort of be in the same situation we are, or have been, with cannabis,” he said. “That even though psilocybin has all these potential upsides, decriminalizing it on the state level would be in conflict with the Fed federal law.”

No one made any actual recommendations for a particular type of decriminalization or regulation process at the committee hearing. Instead, French and the presenters suggest lawmakers pick and choose the best parts from other states, while modeling it to fit New Mexico’s unique needs.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico public healthpsychedelicsLarry LeemanDr. Gary FrenchPTSDtherapydepression
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Related Content
  • Psychedelic therapy session room at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.
    UNM researchers are studying psychedelics to treat depression and meth addiction
    Megan Kamerick
    University Showcase, 8/13, 8a: On this episode we get an update on new studies around psychedelic-assisted therapy at the University of New Mexico.
  • Local News
    Study finds mushrooms combined with therapy can curb heavy drinking
    Megan Kamerick
    There has been a growing interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances to treat things like depression. Now a first-of-its kind study at the University of New Mexico and New York University found that psilocybin, often called magic mushrooms, can help decrease heavy drinking in those with alcohol use disorder when it's combined with psychotherapy.
  • Stereotypes and stigma against people suffering with substance use disorders are ubiquitous, and the medical field is no different. Some doctors bias can act as a barrier to necessary care for those suffering from addiction, and allow small problems to have the time to develop into much more complicated, sometimes life-threatening conditions.
    News
    Let's Talk addiction and medical discrimination
    Daniel Montaño
    Let's Talk NM 9/29 8a: People with substance use disorders often face stigma and discrimination when seeking medical care. Some healthcare providers will blame the patient's SUD for unrelated health problems, even after years of sobriety. That can allow conditions that would be routine procedures under normal circumstances turn into larger, sometimes life-threatening, problems. Moreover, the negative experience from the patient's perspective can make them less likely to seek care in the future.
Load More