State lawmakers hear the case for legal psilocybin

A panel of experts on psilocybin, the active drug in magic mushrooms, presented to state lawmakers Wednesday on the potential benefits of therapeutic use of the drug. They said lawmakers have several options if they choose to allow the drug’s use in the Land of Enchantment.

Cities across the country, and now even entire states like Colorado and Oregon, have allowed psilocybin use in one form or another, exploring possible benefits for conditions like substance use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and particularly depression, according to the American Psychological Association.

Dr. Gary French, medical director of the state’s medical cannabis program, was one of the presenters who spoke to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. He says several studies have shown psilocybin to be effective in combating depression for up to six months when combined with therapy.

“if you think about daily dosing of an antidepressant and all the side effects that happens with that, and if we are able to transition a patient to two therapy sessions and some good psychotherapy afterward,” he said, “you're talking a great return on investment.”

But it’s not as easy as simply allowing prescriptions.

Psilocybin is still a schedule 1 drug underneath federal law. Though, several studies have shown enough evidence of the drug’s effectiveness , and the FDA has given it breakthrough status, fast-tracking it for approval.

But faster doesn’t necessarily mean fast, and French said he estimates approval would come around 2027.

“We'd sort of be in the same situation we are, or have been, with cannabis,” he said. “That even though psilocybin has all these potential upsides, decriminalizing it on the state level would be in conflict with the Fed federal law.”

No one made any actual recommendations for a particular type of decriminalization or regulation process at the committee hearing. Instead, French and the presenters suggest lawmakers pick and choose the best parts from other states, while modeling it to fit New Mexico’s unique needs.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

