Let's Talk addiction and medical discrimination

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 9/29 8a: Study after study has found people with substance use disorders suffer from some of the highest rates of stigma of any mental health disorder, and the discrimination that comes along with that stigma can lead to loss of employment , housing , child custody , benefits , and much more , including access to healthcare .

People dealing with addiction, even those in recovery, face more potential health issues , and require more care than traditional patients. Therefore, easy access to healthcare is vital for them to lead a productive, happy life. But some people with substance use disorders will avoid care altogether because of internalized stigma, and even when they do seek treatment, they contend with longer wait times , and some doctors will outright refuse to treat them , shuffling them to different departments, for example.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss addiction and discrimination in medical settings. What’s the source of the problem, and are there any solutions? And we want to hear from you! Have you or a loved one faced discrimination for past or current substance use? Are you a medical professional who has seen this happen? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866, Thursday morning at 8.

Guests:

Catherine, in treatment for Substance Use Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Generalized Anxiety

Dr. Leslie Hayes, General Practitioner in Las Vegas, N.M.