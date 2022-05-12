© 2022 KUNM
Precautionary water advisory in San Miguel and Mora Counties

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published May 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM MDT
The New Mexico Environment Department has issued a precautionary water advisory for several parts of San Miguel and Mora Counties. Thousands of people are affected. A full list is available here in English and here in Spanish.

Residents of many areas that have been under evacuation orders because of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire have been advised not to drink from the water supply when they return.

The Environment Department says power outages that result in drinking water sitting in pipes and exposure to extreme heat can result in contamination from E. coli and other bacteria.

At a conference on rural affairs at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe lawyer and advocate Antonia Roybal Mack was critical of the role of the authorities in Mora County.

"We have an entire county without good drinking water," she said. "And that was a lack of planning. The water being turned off and knowing that the water pumps were going to be turned off without having appropriate generators available."

People affected by the warning can contact Wayne Jeffs, Drinking Water Bureau Northern Area Supervisor, at 505-469-7457 or wayne.jeffs@state.nm.us if they have questions.

Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
