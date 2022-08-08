Safety measures increase on UNM campus after the murders of four Muslim men

As law enforcement continues investigating the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, the University of New Mexico held a townhall meeting for faculty, staff and students today to outline how campus police are providing increased protection as students begin returning for the fall semester.

The three most recent murders took place in southeast Albuquerque where UNM is also located. One victim, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, was an alumni and former president of UNM’s Graduate and Professional Student Association .

"This leads everyone in our UNM community, feeling insecure. So please know that you are not alone," said Joe Silva, chief of police for UNMPD . "Our community is ready and willing to help in whatever way we can."

UNMPD has expanded patrols on both north and south campuses with an increase in escorts.

Spokesperson for the Islamic Center of New Mexico , Tahir Gauba, noted that three of the victims were Pakistani and he urged UNM leadership to meet with the Pakistani Student Association.

"There were at least four or five students, international Pakistani students, who have left town because they were concerned for their safety."

He also encouraged people to look out for one another, and UNMPD officials told attendees to be aware of their surroundings and don’t be afraid to yell if they’re afraid someone is following them. They also urged people to report concerns or tips, even if they don’t think they’re important. This can be done with UNMPD or any law enforcement agency or anonymously through Crimestoppers .

Staff, faculty and students can also use the Lobo Guardian app , which includes an emergency button to notify campus police. And UNM’s blue emergency phone towers will also connect to campus police.

UNM will work with students who are worried about their safety on academic adjustments through the LoboRESPECT office.

The university also provides support to all their students and staff especially those struggling with the recent attacks and suggest contacting the student health counseling (SHAC) and the counciling, assistance, and referral services (CARS) .

The Islamic Center of New Mexico is holding a community memorial Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at 1100 Yale Blvd. SE.

Helpful links to provide mental and emergency support:

University of New Mexico Police Department



For Emergencies: 911

On Campus Escorts: (505) 277-2241

UNM Security: (505) 277-6059

UNM Hospital Security (North Campus): (505) 272-2160

Student Health Counseling to schedule appointment (505) 277-3136

Hours:

Mon, Wed, Thu & Fri: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM and Tue: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

SHAC Phone: (505) 277-3136

Counseling Assistance & Referral Services to schedule appointment (505) 272-6868

Hours: Weekdays, 8 AM to Noon and 1PM to 4:30PM

Agora Crisis Center (505)-277-3013

You can email Agora at: agora@unm.edu or chat with them online at their website.