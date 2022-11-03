President Joe Biden touts student debt forgiveness program during NM visit

It’s less than a week until the midterm elections, and President Joe Biden has been making the rounds countrywide to make a final plea for voters to swing blue.

The President stopped in New Mexico Thursday to highlight his administration's financial aid policies and New Mexico’s historic free college program.

President Joe Biden says his student loan forgiveness plan would make an enormous difference for borrowers across the state who owe, on average, over $34,000 per borrower.

The visit to Central New Mexico Community college also doubled as a campaign event for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for re-election.

“By the way, in case you haven’t noticed, you probably have one of the best governors in the United States of America,” Biden said.

According to an Albuquerque Journal poll released this week, Lujan Grisham has an 8 point lead currently over Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti.

The governor spoke at the event, touting her accomplishments with the state’s new free college program implemented earlier this year, which now aims to cover all tuition and fees for some students.

“This is a team sport, team effort getting college and public education investments right, Lujan Grisham said.”

Afterwards, the President joined a rally with Democratic candidates and voters in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

