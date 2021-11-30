-
Sun.1/17 7p: What is your perspective about democracy? In this special edition we explored democracy and how it is expressed through music, poetry,…
-
If you have listened to the show for a while, a few months back, you may have heard an interview we had with Stephen Heintz, a co-chair of the Commission…
-
Air Force veteran Barbara Jordan led the Black New Mexico Movement in Rio Rancho in the summer, organizing for equality and justice for Black and Brown…
-
A lockdown was imposed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in response to a mob of hundreds of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the building.…
-
SUN 10/11 7p: Are youth engaging with the 2020 election? To answer this question and many more Generation held a panel discussion to find answers, and…
-
The NoMoNo team was talking about ideas for our election coverage in early August: The potential for violence, attempts to subvert the vote and the…
-
During the presidential debate a week ago, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump to denounce white supremacy. Trump sidestepped the question and…
-
Rev. William Barber has travelled to New Mexico and around the country, organizing with the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call For a Moral Revival.…
-
The news that President Trump contracted coronavirus raised a lot of questions about what could happen this election cycle, which is already under the…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 11/1 8a: The 2018 mid-term election is just days away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. New Mexico voters will choose our next governor…