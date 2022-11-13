© 2022 KUNM
Local News
COVID19.jpg
Coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Mexico

Eight New Mexico counties part of national COVID hot spot in new CDC data

KUNM | By Jered Ebenreck
Published November 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM MST
111022US_COVID-19_Community_Levels_of_All_Counties.png
1 of 6  — 111022US_COVID-19_Community_Levels_of_All_Counties.png
The COVID Community Levels Map for the United States showing New Mexico and the four corners as a hot spot reflecting reported data on 11/10/22 from 11/2-11/9/22. This map is reflective of the previous week.
CDC
111022New_Mexico_COVID-19_Community_Levels.png
2 of 6  — 111022New_Mexico_COVID-19_Community_Levels.png
The COVID Community Levels Map is the current metric that combines transmission with hospitalization data like COVID19 admissions and ICU use. Current CDC/NMDOH guidance to the general public is determined by this metric. This is for New Mexico from November 10, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/2-11/9/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
CDC
111022New_Mexico_Community_Transmission.png
3 of 6  — 111022New_Mexico_Community_Transmission.png
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from November 10, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/2-11/9/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
CDC
111022ILI_WeeklyMap.png
4 of 6  — 111022ILI_WeeklyMap.png
CDC Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update with a new purple, "very high", level announced at the end of October. Most of the Southeast of the nation is purple. New Mexico is on the low side of "very high" on the map.
CDC
Screenshot 2022-11-11 at 8.45.02 AM.png
5 of 6  — Screenshot 2022-11-11 at 8.45.02 AM.png
NMDOH chart showing flu vaccination rates for 2022-23--Week 44 ended on 11/5/22. The rate lags previous years slightly, but the spike in cases is happening sooner.
NMDOH Influenza Surveillance Program
Screenshot 2022-11-10 at 12.40.39 PM.png
6 of 6  — Screenshot 2022-11-10 at 12.40.39 PM.png
NMDOH Chart showing flu vaccination rate trends by season. New Mexico crossed 50% during the pandemic. The first time in a decade.
NMDOH Influenza Surveillance Program

Northwest New Mexico is a national hot spot of COVID according to the latest CDC data. (Image #1, above). Eight counties, including Bernalillo and Santa Fe, have high community levels of COVID-19, which factors in hospitalization rates (Image # 2, above), while 23 additional counties show the highest levels of transmission (Image # 3, above). Flu cases are also rising rapidly.

At a World Health Organization briefing on November 9th, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while 10,000 weekly COVID deaths globally right now is better than almost 75,000 last February, it is not good.

The US added the most–over 2300 deaths the first week of November.

WHO’s COVID-19 technical response lead, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, added that new variants are challenging inadequate vaccination rates.

“COVID-19 is still a pandemic and it’s still circulating quite rampantly around the world,” Van Kerkhove said.

She stated COVID case numbers are severely underestimated. New Mexico Acting Health Secretary David Scrase often says the real number is eight times higher than the number of positive tests.

Wastewater surveillance nationally shows 50% of sites report a COVID increase over the last two weeks. New Mexico DOH wastewater surveillance information has not been updated since September. A note on the website indicates “The wastewater monitoring report will be updated once current data becomes available.”

New Mexico’s COVID mortality rate ranks sixth among states, with 414 people lost to COVID for every 100,000 people, compared to the national mortality rate of 322, per 100,000. McKinley County’s COVID mortality rate continues to rank 2nd highest among all counties nationally with 893 per 100,000 people. New Mexico leads the nation in increasing cases per capita in the last seven days, a 62% increase in cases over the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, as flu cases skyrocketed months earlier than expected, the CDC added a new dark purple “very high” color to its flu map. The map shows clinic visits for respiratory illness with a fever and a cough or sore throat, also referred to as influenza-like Illness, not lab tests. The map may count patients with similar symptoms caused by other pathogens.

As of November 5, eight southeastern states, including Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, and DC, rank at the new purple level, while New Mexico is at the dark red, very high level. (Image #4, above).

As of November 10, the combination of COVID, flu and RSV is straining hospitals, with UNM Hospital at 100% over the licensed capacity for adult and pediatric beds, meaning children are waiting in the ER overnight for beds. Presbyterian Hospital is over its pediatric capacity and Lovelace is at high capacity as well.

At 5% of visits for healthcare facilities, the state is higher than the national flu rate of 4.3%. In Lincoln County 13.7% of emergency visits were from influenza-like illnesses.

A review of the last decade of New Mexico flu reports for early November shows that the current spike in cases is happening about six weeks earlier than before.

Less than 20% of all New Mexican have had the latest Omicron booster. A CDC tool shows our rate lags (Image #5, above) behind normal trends in New Mexico for flu vaccinations. In past years, between October and November, the state flu vaccination rates were between 24 to 38%.

It was not until the 2019-2020 flu season that New Mexico crossed the 50% mark for flu vaccinations (Image #6, above). From 2012-2019, the state never crossed 50% and it has yet to achieve its 70% goal. In the three years of the pandemic, over 50% of New Mexicans have received their flu shot.

The White House also announced Friday that the COVID Public Health Emergency will stay in place after January. In August, they had signaled that it would end in January, 2023. Previously, the extension adds 90 days to the order.

Officials recommend getting a flu shot now and masking indoors when COVID levels are high. The next NMDOH briefing is on November 17th. Find more resources on COVID-19 here.

Tags
Local News World Health OrganizationCOVIDFlu seasonPresbyterian Health ServicesUNM HospitalLovelace Hospital
Jered Ebenreck
Jered Ebenreck has been involved in community radio for 30 years--from college radio in Maryland to KGNU, Boulder to WOMR, Provincetown to KUNM in 2004. Having served in a volunteer capacity for 17 years, Jered joined the KUNM Newsroom to offer Public Health reporting and analysis while pursuing a graduate program in Public Health at UNM, with an emphasis on Social Ecology. Jered, with the help of his partner, is a caregiver for his mother. Jered can be contacted via jeredebenreck@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeredEbenreck
See stories by Jered Ebenreck
