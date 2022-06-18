Resources for those impacted by COVID-19

© 2022 KUNM
Published June 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
coronavirus-4942077_1920.jpg
matthewafflecat
/
Pixabay https://pixabay.com/ro/service/license/

Ongoing COVID-19 Support curated by KUNM:

Acronyms: Centers for Disease Control (CDC); New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH); World Health Organization (WHO)

COVID-19 Defined:

NM & Federal Guidance:

Metrics, Risk, and Assessment of COVID-10.

Healthcare:

Mutual Aid Organizations.

Education at Home:

Indigenous Organizations:

Community Organizations responding to COVID-19:

Elder Care:

Food and Financial Security:

Workers’ Rights:

Housing Concerns:

Utility and Bill Support:

Mental and Behavioral Health Support:

Solidarity with Prisoners:

Solidarity with the Undocumented:

Solidarity with Health Care Workers (HCWs):

Scam Prevention:

Survivor Advocacy:

  • Marked By Covid.  Marked By COVID Activists have become leaders in their own hometowns; and many have launched local hubs to build community and implement local, state, and national strategies to ensure that our elected officials center the needs of those most harmed by this preventable disaster.
  • Survivor Corps.  “Survivor Corps is the largest grassroots movement in America dedicated to actively ending this pandemic.  We have quickly evolved into one the most active and robust COVID-19 data sets and research tools in the world. We are continually connecting,  supporting and educating  those affected by COVID-19 (and their colleagues, families and friends).”
  • COVID-19 Wall of Memories is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that tells the story of COVID-19 in America. The Wall of Memories is a scrolling virtual memorial that holds the faces, names and stories of people whose lives were taken by COVID. 
  • Grief Services Program with the Office of the Medical Investigator:  counseling and therapy, crisis intervention, referrals, group facilitation and advocacy. 1-800-432-5239.

Religious & Spiritual Organizations in NM offering COVID related support.

—-----------------------------------------------Long COVID support and resources:

  • CDC definitions and guidance.
  • WHO offers a standing definition.    
  • Participate in long COVID research, take this survey from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative.  
  • Body Politic Support Group, a global network of COVID-19 patients, chronic illness allies, and health and disability advocates
  • Long COVID Support Group, via Facebook
  • RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) Initiative, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hopes to enroll tens of thousands of patients at institutions around the country and will include both adult and pediatric cohorts.  Two studies are at UNM.  
  • Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico 4441 East Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88011Outpatient care for long COVID patients needing extended rehabilitation recovery through: •Speech, memory and cognitive therapy •Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy •Physical therapy to help with balance, mobility, strengthening •Occupational therapy to help perform daily activities, including guided community outings and home evaluations  •Respiratory Therapy consults •Nutritional consults •Pain management.  To make an appointment: Call 575-521-6401.
  • Care for post-COVID patients needing long-term or short-term 24hr care through: •Rehabilitation nursing care •Respiratory care •Speech, memory and cognitive therapy •Physical therapy •Occupational therapy •Neuropsychology •Pain management •Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy. To make an appointment: For short-term care, call 575-521-6400. For long-term care, call 575-521-6600.
  • Lovelace Health System Post-COVID Recovery Services  Multidisciplinary Long-Term Recovery.  Lovelace Health System’s Post-COVID Recovery Services help established patients who have had COVID-19 begin the recovery process. The program uses a multidisciplinary treatment approach by evaluating cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological functions. Patients will receive a complete phone screening evaluation for COVID-19 complications.  To make an appointment: Call 505.727.2727 to receive a screening today.
  • Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock  4302 Princeton, Lubbock, Texas 79415.  Rehabilitation & Therapy.  The Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock can provide both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care for people who have contracted COVID-19 and are continuing to have deficits with mobility, self-care skills, cognition, activity tolerance and endurance. The Rehabilitation Hospital recognizes that Post-COVID patients (who no longer test positive for the virus) may be experiencing a wide range of deficits and they are here to problem solve what rehabilitation services may best meet each patient’s needs, whether it is at Trustpoint through another health resource in the community. To make an appointment: Call 806.749.2222.

