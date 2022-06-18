Resources for those impacted by COVID-19
Ongoing COVID-19 Support curated by KUNM:
Acronyms: Centers for Disease Control (CDC); New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH); World Health Organization (WHO)
COVID-19 Defined:
- CDC Personal Health Assessment Hub (Symptoms, Treatment, FAQs)
- CDC About COVID-19.
- WHO COVID-19 Hub.
NM & Federal Guidance:
- CDC COVID-19 Home Page.
- New Mexico Department of Environment Rapid Response Outbreak reports.
- NM Notify (mobile exposure notification)
- NMDOH COVID-19 phone and email.
- For COVID-19 Related Questions 1-855-600-3453
- For Non-Health Related COVID-19 Questions 1-833-551-0518
- COVID-19 Related Inquiries Covid.Vaccines@state.nm.us
- NMDOH–Coronavirus Updates
- NMDOH Policies for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19.
- Federal free Antigen Tests.
- NMDOH Testing Guidance. Find a Test. Report a Positive Test.
- CDC Quarantine/Isolation Calculator.
- Federal Vaccine Guidance.
- NMDOH Vaccine Guidance. Schedule a Vaccine. Find a Vaccine Appointment.
- NMDOH Cell Phone COVID-19 Notification System–NM Notify
- NM State Public Health Orders.
- CDC Mask Finder. Mask Guidance.
- NM Treatment Site Directory. Oral Treatment Info. MAbs Treatment Info.
Metrics, Risk, and Assessment of COVID-10.
- Navajo Nation Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard.
- NMDOH COVID-19 Epidemiology Reports, Data Dashboard, Vaccine Dashboard and Vaccine Reports.
- CDC COVID-19 by County Map and Community Transmission Map.
- Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard.
- New York Times COVID-10 Tracker.
- WHO COVID-19 Dashboard.
Healthcare:
- Albuquerque Health Care For The Homeless
- Medicaid expanded coverage over the phone. Call: 1-855-637-6574.
- Submit Medicaid policy-related COVID-19 questions to MADInfo.HSD@state.nm.us.
- COVID-19 and NM Medicaid, visit the NM Medicaid Portal
- FAQs from NM Human Services Department on COVID-19 assistance.
- Health Action New Mexico
- Office of the Superintendent of Insurance
- NM State Health Insurance Market, Be Well NM.
Mutual Aid Organizations.
- Albuquerque Mutual Aid
- New Mexico – Asian & Pacific Islander Supplemental Aid Project (NM-ASAP) –supplemental grocery aid to community members
- Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women distributes N95 masks and Corsi-Rosenthal box kits to Native communities across the NM.
Education at Home:
- Childhood Education Resources for at-home Schooling:
- Free science lessons from Mystery Science (K-5)
- And here's a list of places offering free educational resources
Indigenous Organizations:
- National Indian Health Board COVID-19 Tribal Health Resource Center.
- Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women distributes N95 masks and Corsi-Rosenthal box kits to Native communities across the NM. It includes:
Community Organizations responding to COVID-19:
- SouthWest Organizing Project (SWOP)
- Crossroads for Women
- NM Asian Family Center
- Black Health New Mexico
Elder Care:
- NM Aging and Long-term Services — Volunteer to help state's seniors.
- City of Albuquerque Senior Information Line: 505-764-6400
Food and Financial Security:
- Food is Free Albuquerque.
- Through NM Human Services Department: food, energy, and cash assistance online, 1-800-283-4465
- NM Department of Workforce Solutions Pandemic Related Unemployment information.
- The New Mexico Restaurant Association has financial info and updates for business owners and workers.
- Small Business Association
- Food via Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Home Grown New Mexico produces events that educate and promote the awareness of nutritious, home grown food
- Bernalillo County Community Urban Agriculture Project
- Roadrunner Food Bank
- Agri-Cultura Network
Workers’ Rights:
- For occupational health and safety violations OSHA, 1-800-321-6742.
- If injured on the job, the New Mexico Workers Compensation Administration, 505-827-3600.
- Retaliation for speaking out, the National Labor Relations Board, 1-844-762-NLRB.
- New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty can help address unsafe conditions and wage theft, 505-255-2840
- El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos addresses exploitation, wage theft, injury, 505-246-1627
- Party for Socialism and Liberation
Housing Concerns:
- Eviction questions: N.M. Legal Aid: (505) 633-6694 or Senior Citizens Law Office: (505) 265-2300
- Rent relief & utility assistance from the City of Albuquerque. Dial 311 for help.
- CYFD shelters for young people experiencing homelessness or survivors of domestic violence in NM.
- Mesilla Valley Community Of Hope
- NM Coalition to End Homelessness COVID-19 Updates.
- Domestic Violence Resource Center at 505-248-3165
Utility and Bill Support:
Mental and Behavioral Health Support:
- Counseling services for students at UNM
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-safe (7233)
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 505-266-1900
- Agora New Mexico Crisis Center: 505-277-3013
- SHARE Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-773-3645 or (505) 247-4219.
- NM CYFD Child Abuse Hotline: 505-841-6100
- To Report Child Abuse and Neglect in New Mexico: 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from your cell phone
- Youth may text Reach NM at 505-591-9444 to report suspected abuse or neglect or be connected with resources and support.
- Adult Protective Services: 1-866-654-3219 or 1-505-476-4912
- New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 855-662-7474
- New Mexico’s Peer-to-Peer Warmline: 1-855-4NM-7100
Solidarity with Prisoners:
- People in prison or jail—or their families—can reach out to Millions For Prisoners New Mexico through Facebook or by emailing: millionsforprisonersnm@gmail.com
- ACLU
- Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons
Solidarity with the Undocumented:
- New Mexico Dream Team
- ICE Detention Center Monitors–Detention Watch Network.
- Somos Un Pueblo Unido
Solidarity with Health Care Workers (HCWs):
- District 1199NM National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees
- HCW, not in crisis, but need to talk to someone 1-855-507-5509.
Scam Prevention:
- Albuquerque's Office of Consumer Financial Protection Initiative tracks scams.
- Scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission
Survivor Advocacy:
- Marked By Covid. Marked By COVID Activists have become leaders in their own hometowns; and many have launched local hubs to build community and implement local, state, and national strategies to ensure that our elected officials center the needs of those most harmed by this preventable disaster.
- Survivor Corps. “Survivor Corps is the largest grassroots movement in America dedicated to actively ending this pandemic. We have quickly evolved into one the most active and robust COVID-19 data sets and research tools in the world. We are continually connecting, supporting and educating those affected by COVID-19 (and their colleagues, families and friends).”
- COVID-19 Wall of Memories is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that tells the story of COVID-19 in America. The Wall of Memories is a scrolling virtual memorial that holds the faces, names and stories of people whose lives were taken by COVID.
- Grief Services Program with the Office of the Medical Investigator: counseling and therapy, crisis intervention, referrals, group facilitation and advocacy. 1-800-432-5239.
Religious & Spiritual Organizations in NM offering COVID related support.
- Archdiocese of Santa Fe's COVID-19 emergency fund
- Islamic Center of New Mexico
- American Friends Service Committee of New Mexico
—-----------------------------------------------Long COVID support and resources:
- CDC definitions and guidance.
- WHO offers a standing definition.
- Participate in long COVID research, take this survey from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative.
- Body Politic Support Group, a global network of COVID-19 patients, chronic illness allies, and health and disability advocates
- Long COVID Support Group, via Facebook
- RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) Initiative, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hopes to enroll tens of thousands of patients at institutions around the country and will include both adult and pediatric cohorts. Two studies are at UNM.
- Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico 4441 East Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88011. Outpatient care for long COVID patients needing extended rehabilitation recovery through: •Speech, memory and cognitive therapy •Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy •Physical therapy to help with balance, mobility, strengthening •Occupational therapy to help perform daily activities, including guided community outings and home evaluations •Respiratory Therapy consults •Nutritional consults •Pain management. To make an appointment: Call 575-521-6401.
- Care for post-COVID patients needing long-term or short-term 24hr care through: •Rehabilitation nursing care •Respiratory care •Speech, memory and cognitive therapy •Physical therapy •Occupational therapy •Neuropsychology •Pain management •Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy. To make an appointment: For short-term care, call 575-521-6400. For long-term care, call 575-521-6600.
- Lovelace Health System Post-COVID Recovery Services Multidisciplinary Long-Term Recovery. Lovelace Health System’s Post-COVID Recovery Services help established patients who have had COVID-19 begin the recovery process. The program uses a multidisciplinary treatment approach by evaluating cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological functions. Patients will receive a complete phone screening evaluation for COVID-19 complications. To make an appointment: Call 505.727.2727 to receive a screening today.
- Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock 4302 Princeton, Lubbock, Texas 79415. Rehabilitation & Therapy. The Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock can provide both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care for people who have contracted COVID-19 and are continuing to have deficits with mobility, self-care skills, cognition, activity tolerance and endurance. The Rehabilitation Hospital recognizes that Post-COVID patients (who no longer test positive for the virus) may be experiencing a wide range of deficits and they are here to problem solve what rehabilitation services may best meet each patient’s needs, whether it is at Trustpoint through another health resource in the community. To make an appointment: Call 806.749.2222.