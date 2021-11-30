-
As COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday that enables hospitals to plan for a…
Hospital custodians and houskeeping staff say that even though they clean the COVID wards and are in the room with patients, they aren't given adequate…
State of New Mexico officials have said that no one should have to pay to get tested for COVID-19, but a nurse at UNM Hospitals received a $1500 bill for…
Access to medical care could not be more important than it is at this moment. And plenty of people either don’t have health insurance or lost it because…
Research has shown that newborns have healthier birth weights when their mothers receive proper prenatal care and that stress can contribute to early…
The Human Rights Campaign released the results of their health equity study and a couple of New Mexico's hospitals did really well. Three Albuquerque…
KUNM Call In Show 9/22 8a: When people get sick but don’t have insurance or Medicaid, how do they get help? New Mexico's indigent care programs provide…
UNM Hospital and UnitedHealthcare are in negotiations over continuing coverage for the company’s Medicaid patients. The hospital and insurer haven’t come…
The University of New Mexico Board of Regents recently made changes to how UNM’s Health Sciences Center is governed. UNM Hospital, UNM Medical School, UNM…
In order to help babies that are born too early, you’ve got to experiment on fetal tissue. At least that’s what scientists say. A House panel…