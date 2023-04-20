Cannabis traffic safety summit will address impaired driving issues

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a summit Thursday to discuss traffic safety and cannabis use.

Two years ago, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act into law. Last year on April 1st, recreational marijuana became available for sale at regulated dispensaries.

Sales in New Mexico totaled more than $214 million in 2022 alone, according to state data.

And officials say with the increasing number of people getting high, the danger of these individuals driving while under the influence is real.

So the New Mexico Department of Transportation will be hosting a cannabis traffic safety summit on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NMDOT District Three auditorium located at 7500 Pan American Fwy NE in Albuquerque.

The event will bring together law enforcement agencies, public health officials and representatives from the cannabis industry to explore ways to prevent impaired driving and promote collaboration.

Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said the reality is people will drive high and officials need to be prepared by working together to address potential traffic safety issues.

