Ranchers gather in Taos to discuss controversial bill and other topics

Some Northern New Mexico ranchers are feeling left out of the loop on federal legislation proposed by U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich that could cut down on grazing allotments on federal land in New Mexico.

The Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association is holding a meeting Saturday in Taos to discuss the bill and other pertinent issues to the agricultural community.

The Wildlife-Livestock Conflict Resolution Act directs the secretaries of Interior and Agriculture to accept the donation of any valid grazing permits or leases, and then permanently end grazing on that land.

The Stockman’s Association invited Senator Martin Heinrich, who introduced the legislation, to the event as well as his staff members, but Co-organizer and Former President Carlos Salazar says they haven’t received word that they would attend. He said local ranchers haven’t had the opportunity to weigh in on how the bill would affect their operations.

"We don't want that bill. It's not good for Northern New Mexico," he said.

He said attendees can expect to hear speakers on a range of topics from the Farm Bill currently working its way through the U.S. Congress to updates on land grants and acequias.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be in attendance to present on programs local ranchers could use. Land grant activist Shirley Romero Otero will also speak.

The U.S. Forest Service was also invited to present and answer questions from community members. Salazar said locals have concerns following the massive Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire that became the largest wildfire in state history after two controlled burns started by the agency got out of control. He said he is unsure if a representative will attend.

The meeting will be held this Saturday at 10am at the Juan I. Gonzales Agricultural Center in Taos.

