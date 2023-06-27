© 2023 KUNM
Local News

Rising temperatures across the West push up crop insurance costs 

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT
A green chile field on a farm near Deming, NM
A green chile field on a farm near Deming, NM

Across the West, farmers are trying to adapt to weather patterns that are changing rapidly.

“When I'm expecting drought, I don't see drought,” said Tiana Suazo, who runs the Red Willow Center farm in Taos Pueblo. “When I'm expecting rain, I don't see rain.”

The challenges she is facing are making farming more expensive, both for farmers and for the taxpayer whose money subsidizes increased insurance indemnity as more crops are lost to rising heat.

A new study by the nonprofit the Environmental Working group found that across six Western states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah) average temperatures rose in 212 of 216 counties between 2001 and 2021.

Heat, along with drought and failure of irrigation, cost about $4 billion in insurance indemnities over the 20-year period studied. And heat-related crop insurance payouts went up in most agricultural counties.

Many of those payouts and insurance premiums are subsidized by the government. The report found that federal payments for heat-related losses to these counties during the period studied totaled $1.32 billion.

The report’s authors call for a refocusing of government support away from subsidies and toward more sustainable and adaptive farming techniques.

Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
