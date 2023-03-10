Let's Talk Yazzie/Martinez update

In 2018, a judge ruled in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that New Mexico was failing to provide an equitable education to students who are low-income, Native American, have disabilities or are English language learners. This means that the state is in direct violation of the education clause in the New Mexico State Constitution.

The decision made by Judge Sarah Singleton pointed to the evidence of low test scores and graduation rates, the lack of culturally appropriate curriculum, and high rates of college remediation. She ruled that all New Mexico students have the right to be college- or careerready.

Specifically the state had failed to provide services and programs like dual language, social services, small class sizes, extended learning, and sufficient funding for both teacher recruitment and retention.

Last year, the Public Education Department published its action plan for Yazzie/Martinez that includes strategies like a well-coordinated early childhood education system, extended learning programs to re-engage students, approach structured literacy by teaching educators the “science of reading” to ensure students are reading at grade level, focusing on college or career readiness, and providing technology to all students and their teachers and access to high-speed internet.

