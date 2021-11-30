-
About one in 60 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) nationwide, and that rate is rising. The New Mexico Public Education Department…
-
There are as many pathways to a job or career in New Mexico as there are people. Some face more obstacles, though, and if regular high school doesn’t work…
-
Tucked inside a major education bill New Mexico lawmakers are considering is an age cap that would ban public schools from getting funding for students…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 2/7 8a: Early childhood is a crucial time for learning and development. It’s on the minds of many lawmakers this session, and…
-
New Mexico’s Public Education Department lost a case in federal court last month for underfunding state special education programs. And a state audit…
-
An audit released today found weaknesses and deficiencies when it comes to funding requirements for special education. State Auditor Tim Keller said New…