Nonprofit program would provide free Wi-Fi to apartments in New Mexico

A national non-profit organization is launching a program that would provide free broadband internet to apartment buildings both on the national and state level.

In a report released on Tuesday, EducationSuperHighway provided a strategic roadmap for states to establish free Wi-Fi apartment to over 85,000 apartment buildings nationwide.

This initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide for over six million people in four million households and connect them to reliable high-speed internet.

According to the report, there are over 28,000 unconnected households in New Mexico that could benefit from this program.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress made free Wi-Fi networks in apartments a priority. The nonprofit is supporting states in identifying properties that would qualify for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funds and says New Mexico can close up to 23% of the broadband affordability gap using just 18% of those funds.

These free Wi-Fi connections would be available to all tenants, much like hotel Wi-Fi.

“Maybe two decades ago it was considered a luxury but now it is an absolute necessity,” said Alison Riley, the public information officer for the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

EducationSuperHighway will be working specifically with building owners, landlords and property managers to deploy Wi-Fi on their properties.

Riley recommends tenants who are interested in the program to organize with neighbors and talk to either the building owner or the property manager so that they can begin the application process.