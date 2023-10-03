UNMH resident physicians “Unity Break”demand a fair contract

New Mexico is experiencing a statewide doctor shortage,losing about 30% of our primary care physicians in the last four years. Resident physicians at the University of New Mexico represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIRSEIU) are seeing the impact and will be holding a “unity break” event Wednesday to demand better pay and benefits after five months of negotiations that have gone nowhere.

UNMH is the only teaching hospital, level one trauma center, and dedicated children’s hospital in the state. The hospital has about 700 resident physicians.

A resident doctor is a medical school graduate and doctor in training who's in a graduate medical education program.

These physicians put in over 80-hour weeks but have some of the lowest resident salaries in the Southwest making a little over $59,000, according to CIRSEIU. That’scompared to the median $62,500 across 5 states.

A Resident doctor at UNMH who is a Committee of Interns and Residents member and first-year pediatrics resident says, UNM has only offered a 2% pay increase and hasn’t budged on any of the other demands and that has left residents feeling discouraged and burnt out.

She also said that residents play a huge role in patient care and most of the time residents are the first doctors to interact with a patient and provide primary care.

“If you don’t feel valued by your institution and your employer, you’re going to leave eventually. At the end of the day, resident wellness equals patient wellness” said the resident.

That resident doctor says that the doctor shortage is only going to get worse. Right now, she’s learning how to bridge the gap in care and catching patients who otherwise would fall through the cracks and wants to continue her training, but doesn’t know what the future holds.

“It does make me pause and think about my future if I want to stay in New Mexico after I finish my residency,” she said.

The “Unity Break” event will be held outside of UNMH Wednesday on the northeast corner of Stanford and Lomas from 12-12:30 PM.