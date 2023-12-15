© 2023 KUNM
Education committee members suggest lawmakers reconsider policies on suspensions and expulsions for special education students

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST
nmlegis.gov

Members of the Legislative Education Study Committee told lawmakers this week they should take a closer look at suspension and expulsion rates for special education students, especially in light of huge increases in behavioral health issues.

Special education students are one of the four groups represented in the landmark Martinez/Yazzie suit in which a judge found the state failed to provide them an equitable education.

Nationwide students with disabilities are disciplined at far greater rates than general education students. The U.S. Department of Education found that just over 13% of students are represented under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,but they received almost 25% of one or more out-of-school suspensions.

Senior Policy Analyst Marit Andrews with the Legislative Education Study Committee told lawmakers that schools have also seen a significant increase in extreme behaviors as a result of mental health issues.

That’s why committee members are urging lawmakers to reexamine a state code that defines how and why a student may be suspended or expelled.

"This section of code is being used to keep students with disabilities out of school indefinitely. An expelled student still has to receive IEP services, but they are not entitled to a full education with their peers" said Andrews.

Andrews said it’s also important to look at how we recruit and retain educators. She urged lawmakers to consider providing additional pay for special education teachers and to support them so they have the capacity to individualize instruction as needed.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
