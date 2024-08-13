Members of NM congressional delegation tout work to stem fentanyl on the border

New Mexico U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez and Sen. Martin Heinrich visited the state’s border with Mexico Monday to highlight policies to stem the flow of fentanyl into the country.

The lawmakers toured the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, which uses scanning technology funded by $400 million secured earlier this year to “improve the detection and seizure of fentanyl and other narcotics,” according to Heinrich’s Office.

Vasquez called Santa Teresa “a model for the rest of the nation.” The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act he introduced last month would allocate $5 billion to expand the technology to more ports of entry along with growing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection workforce.

Vasquez said most fentanyl is being brought across the border by U.S. citizens.

“Being able to fund Customs and Border Protection officers who are able to detect not just passenger vehicles and noncommercial vehicles, but also pedestrians who are crossing these drugs is so critically important,” he said.

Vasquez said young people in southern New Mexico are particularly at risk of being recruited to traffic drugs across the border, since penalties for minors are less severe. He introduced the No More Narcos Act earlier this year to educate middle and high school students about the risk.

“There are a lot of families out there that are struggling today. And there are a lot of young kids, especially teenagers, who are looking for ways to bring money home to their families,” he said. “That’s something we have to reckon with. That’s something we have to deal with.”

Both bills are bipartisan and are pending in Congress. However, in an election year, border security legislation has struggled to move. The Senate GOP pulled support for the comprehensive border bill in February after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lobbied against it.

“For me, this is not a political football for us to throw around,” Vasquez told reporters.