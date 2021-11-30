-
Three New Mexico agencies are getting $200,000 each to plan responses to the opioid crisis in rural parts of the state. One will use the funding to do…
Getting behavioral health care in New Mexico has never been easy. The system that cares for people with things like mental illness, addiction, and…
San Juan County is joining a lawsuit against opioid companies to get back the money it’s spent on combating the opioid crisis there.The average cost of…
Lawmakers passed a $6.3 billion budget Wednesday night. One billion of that will go to behavioral health care and the Department of Health. Health workers…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/5 8a: The opioid epidemic—and what to do about it—has become a national conversation in recent years. Congress has passed bills…
The opioid epidemic has racked up enormous costs for local governments in New Mexico, as cities and counties struggle to pay for medical care, law…
Bernalillo County is joining a growing number of state and local governments in taking drug companies to court over the opioid epidemic. The county's…
The Senate released a revised GOP health care bill on Thursday, June 22, with major cuts to Medicaid, reproductive health, and mental health programs…