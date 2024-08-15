New Mexico’s Democratic delegates head to Chicago to advocate for policy

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday and New Mexico is sending 45 delegates to represent the state. Usually, delegates pick the presidential nominee at the convention , but this year the Democratic Party solidified Vice President Kamala Harris in a virtual roll call vote earlier this month . However, the state’s delegates still have other work to take on.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will serve as a DNC delegate for the first time this year — at a somewhat unique convention after President Joe Biden suspended his reelection campaign.

He said political conventions are, “Something that most people just think of as a TV show that we watch with speeches.”

“But there are definitely other things that happen,” he said. “So, formally, you’ve got to pick the presidential candidate. This year, of course, it became not something by default coming out of the primaries, in terms of we’re not voting for Biden, we’re voting for Harris.”

The delegates also have a role in shaping the party’s policy platform. As Mayor of Albuquerque, Keller said he will share city policies that are working and listen to what is working elsewhere.

“The other aspect though is that we have a massive presence from the Department of Energy, from the Department of Defense. We are deeply tied into federal policies,” he said of the city. “And so I’m also going to advocate for Albuquerque and for things we need with respect to even renewable energy and infrastructure.”

Not all delegates are elected officials like Keller. In fact, most aren’t . Take Whitney Holland, a former educator and president of New Mexico’s American Federation of Teachers. She said she was introspective about whether she brought a diverse perspective to the delegation.

“I want to make sure I am not just a mediocre lucky lady in this position who is serving my own interests,” she said. “I wanted to make sure there was an educator. I wanted to make sure — I’m on the older end, but still a young Democrat by definition. Making sure I cover some of those bases.”

She said a priority for her is advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and for an arms embargo to become part of the Democratic platform, but that’s not necessarily the stance of the state’s delegation as a whole.

“I think there’s a diversity of opinions,” she said. “I know myself personally and a few of the people I went through the delegate process with are all part of that ceasefire bloc. I don’t know definitively how much everyone else is,” she said. “I’d imagine there are some uniform responses, but it’s a complicated issue.”

Mayor Keller also supports a ceasefire and said holding that debate is “a good reason” for having the party’s delegates meet for a convention.

KUNM will carry NPR live, special coverage of the Democratic National Convention next week on air on Monday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m., and online all week long.