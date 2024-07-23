New Mexico delegates close in on unanimous Harris endorsement

In an effort to suss out what the state’s Democratic delegates were thinking after Joe Biden stepped aside in the presidential race, the New Mexico Democratic Party gathered them for a meeting Monday. Chair Jessica Velasquez talked to KUNM about where they stand.

JESSICA VELASQUEZ: What I heard is that, by and large, our delegation is 100% in support of Kamala Harris's campaign for president. We're absolutely delighted that our delegation is moving forward with a formal announcement for that endorsement. We did hold a meeting to discuss it all around. We did not have full attendance with our delegates. So, despite the fact that everybody in attendance at the meeting wholeheartedly supported the Vice President's campaign for the presidency, we don't want to announce a unanimous endorsement until it is actually unanimous. We were missing four folks. But once we receive written confirmation from all of the delegates with their pledge of support from Kamala Harris for president, we'll be able to state with full confidence that we have a unanimous endorsement.

KUNM: Is there any risk that — those four who weren't in attendance — that anybody's not on board?

VELASQUEZ: Well, we'll find out, won't we?

KUNM: Can you disclose who those four delegates are?

VELASQUEZ: Absolutely not. And I'll elaborate a little bit. Just because of the absolute heightened emotional world in our political arenas right now, we are being extremely cautious with sharing anybody's personal information and identities. Our ultimate objective here is to make sure that our delegates have full confidence that they can discharge their duties and responsibilities without any kind of threat or security risk, as we go about our business as Democrats.

KUNM: Can you talk a little bit about the process by which the delegates came to this decision to back Harris for president? Were there folks that needed to be persuaded at all? Or was it, kind of, everybody comes with their own personal opinion and are able to hold on to that?

VELASQUEZ: A bit of all of the above? I didn't have to do any persuasion whatsoever because, frankly, these delegates ran to be Biden/Harris delegates to begin with. So, they were already behind Kamala Harris in her vice presidency. So, I think that that transition was a pretty easy transition to make.

KUNM: The convention delegates may be a bit mysterious to some. Can you speak a little bit about representation among New Mexico's convention delegates? If folks are wondering, you know, “Am I represented in this group? Is my voice being heard?”

VELASQUEZ: Our delegates represent the beautiful diversity of our state. They are spread out in every congressional district. We've got an incredible mix of rural voters, urban voters. We have significant Native American representation this year, which I think is phenomenal. And I'm proud of New Mexico Democrats for selecting delegation that truly resembles and represents who we are as New Mexicans.

KUNM: Do you, as a state party, have a process in place for moving forward?

VELASQUEZ: Our delegates are prepared to take their responsibility very seriously so that we can deliver a candidate for the American people. In the next few days, of course, we'll continue to undertake very transparent and orderly processes to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can resoundingly defeat Donald Trump in November.

KUNM: Who would you like to see as Harris's VP pick, should she secure the nomination officially?

VELASQUEZ: I trust her judgment 100%, which is why I'm endorsing her personally for the presidency. So, we'll see what her decision is. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work for future President Kamala Harris and her vice president of choice.

The New York Times is tracking all of the state convention delegations that have endorsed Kamala Harris. Find an updated list here.