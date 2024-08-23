New Mexico DNC delegate reflects on the week and her push for a ceasefire in Gaza

The Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s nomination for president after days of primetime speeches in support of her and Gov. Tim Walz’s ticket. But that’s not all that was going on at Chicago’s United Center as delegates from across the country met to hash out the party’s platform.

As pro-Palestinian protesters outside the convention faced arrest by police in riot gear, New Mexico delegate Whitney Holland was part of a bloc that advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza from within the DNC. The president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico spoke with from Chicago with KUNM’s Nash Jones for New Mexico PBS.

WHITNEY HOLLAND: My understanding, based on some of the communication we've had amongst our delegate bloc, is there's like, the approved, sanctioned group of activities. And some of those were not the activities of the delegate bloc. And I'm sure there's some overlap in that, but I think there's kind of two streams of activist work going on right now. Inside the building, inside those caucus meetings, there's been some disruptions. There's been some of those interruptions, as far as like speakers and having signs or demonstrations. But, for the most part, it's been super respectful. I mean, there is, I think across the board, an understanding and shared beliefs. And I think they're doing a really good job of navigating that, being respectful of that. We've gotten buttons and flyers to pass out. But, ultimately, things inside the process are moving smoothly, and I think there's room for different perspectives on that issue.

NASH JONES: Do you believe a ceasefire in Gaza will become part of the official Democratic Party platform?

HOLLAND: That part I'm not sure of just yet. I think there's still a lot of hesitancy at the higher levels of the party, but I think they're making progress. There's good conversations happening. I think we're on our way. And I think even the fact that yesterday, during the actual convention, they were saying the words "ceasefire" and "Gaza" in a way that I don't think we've heard before. And so, there is movement. Whether it's enough I think will be determined. But I think there is progress.

JONES: Right. Even President Biden mentioned it in his address to the DNC.

HOLLAND: Yes, correct. Again, not as much as I would have hoped to see. But, I think for him, that's movement. I would say, like, "progress, not perfection.” And so, we're making progress.

JONES: Well, you're also a labor organizer and a former educator. How do those identities, those experiences, play into what you're advocating for?

HOLLAND: So, I'm trying to get my New Mexico delegation on board with labor. Though, we have a pretty decent labor presence. But, having conversations about what that means and what that looks like. Especially the education piece. Everyone knows a teacher, everyone has a relative who was a teacher, it seems like. And so, really saying what's happening in classrooms today is what has happened in classrooms. Like, there are common issues across generations. And so, getting those shared understandings. A lot of that has been happening.

JONES: OK. And, in addition to some of these substantive policy debates that have been taking place at the convention, it's also an event that is full of primetime speeches.

HOLLAND: Is it ever.

JONES: And your own fellow delegate, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, was among those speeches. Her address on health care was fairly brief, it was fairly broad. What did you think of it? And do you think it represented New Mexico on the national stage?

HOLLAND: I think, even though it was brief, it's incredible to me that New Mexico gets that platform. We see some of these other larger delegations uplifted. We were kind of joking internally, like, our seating's a little further up in the stadium. And so, we're like, you know, we get left behind sometimes. We're more rural, we're not a swing state, we're not really a state in play. And so, I think her having that role, we were proud. I mean, it's exciting. And I think she really captured not just New Mexicans' concerns, but across the country. Elections have consequences, and so what's going to happen based on the election turnout?

JONES: Well, speaking of what's going to happen, what's going to happen for you all as the convention closes out? What's next for the delegation and the New Mexico Democratic Party?

HOLLAND: I think our delegation, across the board, is going to go home and get a ton of sleep. We are going late into the night. I need to recover. And then, I think, based on the conversations we've had and the feedback we're hearing from across the country, what other states are doing, what even these more specific populations — like unionists, educators, what they're doing —I think that will kind of be woven in through our party as we move forward.

Watch this interview in its entirety Friday at 7 p.m. on New Mexico in Focus on NMPBS channel 5, the show's YouTube page, or on the PBS app.