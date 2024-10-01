© 2024 KUNM
New Mexico reports progress on clearing Medicaid and SNAP backlogs

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published October 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
More than half a million New Mexicans will saw their monthly grocery budgets shrink significantly when the U.S. government cut off extra aid that had been doled out during the coronavirus pandemic. The end of those programs brought a long unwinding process and a backlog of people seeking SNAP food benefits and Medicaid.

Lawmakers heard an update on New Mexico’s social safety net programs during a committee hearing recently and the presenters had plenty of good news about clearing long waiting lists

With the end of pandemic-era support programs came a long and complicated unwinding process, which is something Kyra Ochoa, deputy secretary with the New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA), said took a toll to work through.

“Really glad we’re out of backlog, because that was incredible pressure,” she said. “People were going home in tears at the end of their workday during that because they were so frustrated they couldn’t help people.”

At one point in the spring of this year, HCA had more than 18,000 applications for food assistance in the backlog and almost 14,000 Medicaid applications. Now the backlog is less than 600 applications between both programs.

Ochoa said that means people are getting approved faster, especially those who need the most help.

“They’re urgent, urgent… They don't have anything in their fridge. You know, it's a desperate situation. We have seven days to do that. We’re doing it in two days now,” she said. “We have 30 days to get people their regular SNAP, and we’re doing it within 15.”

She said their hold times on their phone line are down to two to five minutes now as well.

She also stressed how much these programs have made a difference in the daily lives of New Mexicans, pointing to a recent report that shows New Mexico’s child poverty rate goes down after taking into account state anti-poverty measures.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Updated: October 2, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
This story has been updated to correctly list Kyra Ochoa's title as Deputy Secretary of the New Mexico Health Care Authority, which was created July 1, and incorporates Human Services Department and the Department of Health into one entity.
Medicaid SNAP SNAP Benefits backlog
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
