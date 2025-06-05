Local students compete in competition on civic responsibility

This Saturday, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Albuquerque Public Schools will host the 3rd Annual National Civics Bee state finals . The competition brings together middle school students to consider ideas of government, leadership, and civic responsibility.

More than 500 students from around the state submitted essays describing issues in their communities and how they could contribute to finding solutions.

Twenty finalists were selected for a competition in April. Now, ten are competing in the state finals.

Benton Spradlin, Education Program Manager for the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, said this competition helps students think about how they can make a difference.

“What's within their power, you know what they can do to make an impact, rather than sit idly by and be frustrated with what they may be seeing at the national level, state level, regional,” he said.

Spradlin gave examples of topics that were at the top of students' minds.

“Education in New Mexico, accessibility and religion, domestic abuse, repurpose spaces, dangerous roundabouts, eradicating homelessness, community service, addiction, legalization of drugs, gun violence,” he said.

The winner of the state competition will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to attend the national competition in Washington D.C. in November.

The state finals will be Saturday June 7 at the University of New Mexico SUB Ballroom A, from noon to 3pm, and are open to the public.

Last year’s state winner, Keith Lee from Albuquerque Academy, came in third place at the national competition and won $15,000. Lee made it to the state finals again this year.

Next year’s competition opens this August. Students interested in participating will have to submit entry essays by February 2026.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.