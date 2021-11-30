-
When the Legislature is not in session in New Mexico, lawmakers still meet and hold hearings about things like education funding, solitary confinement,…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 1/17 8a: How is the partial federal government shutdown playing out in New Mexico as it drags on for its fourth week with no end in…
-
In New Mexico, the 30 Day legislative session has begun, but what do kids have to do with it? We talked with state senator Bill O’Neill and some of the…
-
The Children's Hour featured kids from Jimmy Carter Middle School’s Junior National Honors Society who educated us all about their school’s namesake: our…
-
KUNM Call In Show 3/23 8a: Call now toll-free 1-877-899-5866. This year's 60-day legislative session wrapped up last weekend, but lawmakers may soon be…