The one “Big Beautiful Bill” could worsen New Mexico’s high energy burdens

The one “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” also known as H.R. 1, was enacted last month and will have serious impacts on clean energy and its affordability in 2026. Those will include New Mexico families, who already face high energy cost burdens.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, New Mexico families who live below the federal poverty line spend 16% of their income on energy-related costs compared to the state average of 3%.

Michael Barrio is an engagement specialist with the industry association Advanced Energy United and said that many families live in older homes that are already less energy-efficient, and record heatwaves are contributing to even greater cooling costs. He explained H.R. 1 means less capital for less upgrades and fewer local projects.

“[It’s] cutting off low-cost financing for things like rooftop and community solar, and then it rescinds funds for programs like contractor training. And the EPA just moved to terminate Solar For All, which means fewer dollars to help low and moderate income families,” said Barrio.

That’s a federal program designed to make solar power available to lower-income households. Barrio said state lawmakers can help reduce these impacts by doubling down on the tools that are already available, like maintaining energy rebates, scaling up weatherization programs, and growing community solar.

For immediate assistance, programs like Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and PNM’s Good Neighbor Fund are available to keep families from having their power disconnected.

