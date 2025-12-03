Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor will answer questions at a forum on health and climate issues

On Thursday, Healthy Climate New Mexico will host a forum for all potential candidates for governor and lieutenant governor on health and climate issues.

The participants will include gubernatorial candidates Deb Haaland, Sam Bregman, Gregg Hull, Steve Lanier, Ken Miyagashima, and Duke Rodriguez. Lieutenant Governor candidates Harold Pope, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Jackie Lee Onsurez, and Manuel Lardizabal will also be present.

Charles Goodmacher, service policy advisor for Healthy Climate New Mexico, said New Mexico is suffering from extreme weather and ongoing climate change.

“The fires and the floods are the most obvious, but also the wildfire smoke that continues to harm people with respiratory conditions, making them worse, having many other health impacts, as well as ongoing changes,” he said. “New Mexico is experiencing more rapid heating than the rest of the lower 48 states.”

He said the forum is an opportunity to hear about key climate issues from leaders who hope to lead our state forward.

“To have them seriously consider the impact of what is actually happening, the reality of what's happening here in New Mexico for everyday New Mexicans, we need them to consider that and develop appropriate public policies so that we can protect the health of New Mexicans,” he said.

Goodmacher said he hopes that attendees learn more about the candidates so they can make informed choices in the upcoming election.

Participants will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with the candidates before and after the event.

Doors will open at 6pm with the event starting at 6:30 at the CNM Workforce Training Center, 5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. RSVP is required to attend both in person and virtual, you can register here .

Healthy Climate New Mexico is a financial supporter of KUNM.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation and listeners like you.