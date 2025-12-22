Food banks need the generosity of the holidays year round

People tend to be more generous around the holiday season. This looks like more folks donating canned goods, warm clothes, or their time and money at shelters or soup kitchens.

Unfortunately the reality is, hunger isn't seasonal. About one in seven American households are experiencing hunger year round. That means almost 50 million people don’t have enough money or support to feed their family.

That's why food banks and shelters work around the clock to process donations that come in throughout the year and during the holiday season, they’re hit with an influx of generosity.

Andrea Nash is the chief development officer for Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque and said she and her co-workers love this crazy time of year.

"It's a stressful time in terms of, you're really busy, but you also know that that's going to make such a big impact when it's not as busy,” Nash said.

Nash said that about 50% of the donations and volunteers they receive throughout the year come between the months of October and December. This is a common theme in food banks across the country.

This seasonal spike means food banks have to parcel out their donations sparingly, ensuring that the increased amount they receive now will last them through slower months.

What if people kept that generous spirit year round? More donations and volunteers means more food and support given to families in need.

"Everyone needs food to be able to live their life and so, you’re impacting your fellow New Mexican,” Nash said.

Nash has a tip for when folks are making their New Year’s resolutions.

“Maybe they also look outward and think ‘I’m gonna make a commitment to volunteer three times in the coming year that's not around the holidays’,” Nash said.

When considering donating time or goods, remember that non-perishable items are always ideal, since they keep the longest, and most food banks have information on volunteering on their websites.