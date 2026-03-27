Mobile museum honors 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by highlighting the art of democracy

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum , a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is traveling around the state with a new exhibit celebrating the “Art of Democracy in New Mexico.”

This all-ages exhibit will highlight ideals in the Declaration of Independence while also examining how the document can be seen as an art form.

“So we think about it in terms of its political content, but also as a work of art,” said Jennifer Hasty, supervisor for Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum. “The way it was written, the way it was printed, the language that was used.”

She said New Mexico’s Indigenous peoples shared similar values founded in the declaration, although it also infamously used the phrase “merciless Indian savages.”

“A strong commitment to self-government and sovereignty, community participation in all kinds of ceremonies and even decision-making in some communities,” she said.

Discussions will revolve around contemporary arts of democracy such as political cartoons and zines. There will also be interactive elements throughout the exhibit.

Hasty said it’s important for people to express themselves and share their ideas in civil discourse.

“We need to come back to those common values and remind ourselves that no matter what your political position is, no matter how you want to vote, it's important that we all do vote, and it's important that we all feel comfortable sharing our ideas in a civil way with one another,” she said.

The mission of the museum is to tour all 33 counties every year with its exhibits. It serves between 12,000-16,000 New Mexicans every year.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

