New Mexico 2026 primary election results blog

Maggie Toulouse Oliver scores Democratic nomination for New Mexico lieutenant governor - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

Maggie Toulouse Oliver is the Democrat’s pick to be New Mexico’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Toulouse Oliver, who is being termed out of her current seat as Secretary of State, eked out a victory over challenger Albuquerque Sen. Harold Pope with 82% of the total vote.

The lieutenant governor is New Mexico’s second highest-ranking position, serving as a stand-in governor when the executive is absent.

Toulouse Oliver was first elected as Secretary of State back in 2016 after Republican Dianna Duran resigned from the post amid a corruption and campaign law investigation .

Toulouse Oliver’s big policy priorities include early childhood wellbeing and diversifying New Mexico’s economy away from fossil fuels.

NM U.S. Sen. Luján wins primary - Source New Mexico

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Tuesday won his race against challenger Democratic socialist Matt Dodson with 86% of the vote as of 8:15 p.m.

“I am deeply honored to have earned the support of Democrats across New Mexico,” Luján said in a statement. “New Mexico families deserve someone who will fight for them every single day, and that is exactly what I will continue doing in the United States Senate.”

Luján said of his race that the “energy traveling across our beautiful state has been incredible. In every corner of New Mexico, Democrats are organizing, showing up, and standing together. When New Mexicans come together, we fight hard, and we win.” He vowed if returned to the U.S. Senate after the Nov. 3 general election to “keep fighting to lower costs, protect access to health care, help families put food on the table, and ensure New Mexico’s kids can grow up in safe, strong communities. I will continue standing up to the Trump administration’s cruel agenda and working to make sure federal investments reach every corner of our state.”

Luján may face write-in Republican candidate Larry E. Marker in the general election if Marker earns sufficient votes in Tuesday’s primary race.

Juan de Jesus Sanchez III wins hotly contested New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands primary race - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

Juan de Jesus Sanchez III has won the closely watched Democratic primary to be New Mexico’s next commissioner of public lands.

Sanchez beat primary challengers State Rep. and attorney Matthew McQueen (D-Santa Fe) and Tucumcari rancher and former State Director for the Farm Service Agency Jonas Moya with 55% of the vote.

A self-described conservationist and outdoorsman , Sanchez is an heir to the Tomé Land Grant and was previously Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, a ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and political director for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

The state land office oversees 9 million surface acres of land and 13 million acres of mineral rights in trust to generate revenue for public institutions, particularly public schools.

A majority of that money – about 95% – comes from oil and natural gas fracking royalties on leased state trust land.

All Democratic candidates expressed interest in exploring renewable energy options within New Mexico, including geothermal.

In terms of financing, Sanchez was neck-in-neck when compared to challenger Matthew McQueen. McQueen is among the top 10 primary earners across all candidates, raking in over $277,000 in donations. Sanchez scraped just behind, with above $250,000 in contributions.

Among Sanchez’ biggest donors are Florida-based electrical utility Next Era Energy, prominent landowners and ranchers Tanya and Zane Kiehne, and Sen. Martin Heinrich’s principal campaign committee, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website .

Notably, McQueen at a recent forum said he would not accept contributions from fossil fuel companies.

In November’s general election, Sanchez will go head-to-head with Republican Michael Jack Perry, who ran unopposed in the June primary.

In November’s general election, Sanchez will go head-to-head with Republican Michael Jack Perry, who ran unopposed in the June primary.